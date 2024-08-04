  • Menu
CM leaves for US, South Korea to attract investments

CM Revanth Reddy left for a 12-day visit to America and South Korea on Saturday morning with the aim of bringing investments to Telangana.

Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy left for a 12-day visit to America and South Korea on Saturday morning with the aim of bringing investments to Telangana. CS Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary of IT and industries Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary of Industries department Vishnuvardhan Reddy also accompanied with the CM.

The Chief Minister’s delegation will visit many cities in the US and will meet the industry leaders and businesses people to attract global firms for investments in the State. He is expected to return by Aug 14. Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu will go to America on August 4 while Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will leave for the US on Aug 5. As part of the tour, the State government may enter into agreements with many companies.

