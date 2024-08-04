Live
- Left demands resolution against nuclear power plant
- Celebrated Bilingual Poet and Literary Icon Shines on the Global Stage
- Neha Karode’s journey of passion and perseverance
- Losing just 1 hour of sleep at night may be harmful to health
- Madhurima Tuli on multilingual teleplays
- Getting the aviation industry to fly high is need of the hour for India
- SIBLING BONDS
- All competitive examinations should be transparent and inclusive
- Freshers’ induction programmeheld at Lendi
- A journey of resilience
Just In
CM leaves for US, South Korea to attract investments
CM Revanth Reddy left for a 12-day visit to America and South Korea on Saturday morning with the aim of bringing investments to Telangana.
Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy left for a 12-day visit to America and South Korea on Saturday morning with the aim of bringing investments to Telangana. CS Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary of IT and industries Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary of Industries department Vishnuvardhan Reddy also accompanied with the CM.
The Chief Minister’s delegation will visit many cities in the US and will meet the industry leaders and businesses people to attract global firms for investments in the State. He is expected to return by Aug 14. Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu will go to America on August 4 while Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will leave for the US on Aug 5. As part of the tour, the State government may enter into agreements with many companies.