  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM neglecting market yards: BC JAC leader

CM neglecting market yards: BC JAC leader
x
Highlights

Adilabad: The BC SC ST JAC State Convener, Dr Visharadhan Maharaj, alleged that the Congress government does not cared about market yards and is...

Adilabad: The BC SC ST JAC State Convener, Dr Visharadhan Maharaj, alleged that the Congress government does not cared about market yards and is neglecting farmers.

On Friday, as part of his 1 lakh km rath yatra, he visited the Area Hospital and Agricultural Market Yard in Both Mandal Center of Adilabad district and spoke to the farmers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick