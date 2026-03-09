CM opens renovated Council building at Assembly premises

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the renovated building of the Telangana Legislative Council at the historic Telangana Legislative Assembly premises in Hyderabad.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Several ministers, including Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Mohammed Azharuddin, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, Vivek Venkataswamy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Ponnam Prabhakar were present on the occasion.

Government advisors, government whips, Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and senior Assembly officials also attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the renovated Council building has been designed to preserve the historic grandeur of the Assembly complex while incorporating modern facilities required for the effective functioning of the Legislature. He noted that the renovation was undertaken with the aim of maintaining the architectural heritage of the historic complex while upgrading infrastructure.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister, ministers and other public representatives toured the renovated building and inspected the facilities. Several legislators appreciated the modern amenities provided in the building while retaining its historical character. Participants in the programme congratulated the authorities for successfully completing the renovation works and said the upgraded building would provide a better working environment for legislators and officials associated with the functioning of the Legislative Council.