CM presents silk clothes to presiding deities

Bhadrachalam:.Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with his spouse, presented mutyala talambralu and pattuvastrams (silk clothes) during the celestial wedding ceremony of the divine couple Rama and Sita on behalf of the State government at Bhadrachalam on Friday.

The presiding deity at the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam

The offering reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the region’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers, also attended the worship at Bhadrachalam, often hailed as the "Ayodhya of the South." On the occasion, the Chief Minister performed a 'bhumi puja' (foundation-laying ceremony) for the first phase of development works being undertaken by the state government at the temple, at an estimated cost of Rs 351 crore.

According to a press release, the proposed works include the development of ghats along the Godavari river at Rs 75 crore, expansion of the temple and creation of infrastructure facilities with an outlay of Rs 180 crore, and improvement of the temple premises at Rs 96 crore.