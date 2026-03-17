CM pulls up party legislators

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, expressing his strong displeasure over the conduct of some of the party MLAs and MLCs, on Monday issued firm directions asking all Congress legislators to participate actively in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly and the Legislative Council.

According to sources, during the CLP meeting, the Chief Minister advised them to exercise caution while interacting with the media. He advised the legislators to restrict their comments to issues related to their respective constituencies and refrain from speaking on state-level matters as that could lead to unnecessary controversies. He cautioned them against making statements that might place the ruling party in a defensive position similar to that of the opposition.

Revanth Reddy made it clear that attendance in the Assembly would be monitored strictly. He warned them that merely signing the attendance register and leaving the House would not be tolerated. According to him, attendance would be recorded three times a day—morning, afternoon, and evening—to ensure members remain present all through the proceedings.

The Chief Minister directed MLAs to come well-prepared to discuss issues concerning their constituencies and to highlight the developmental and welfare initiatives undertaken by the government. He advised them to focus on communicating the positive work of the government, rather than repeatedly criticising the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders.

Stating that the public had given the Congress the mandate because the previous BRS government had failed to meet expectations, he said the ruling party must now concentrate on delivering effective governance. He cautioned legislators to remain vigilant, as opposition leaders, having faced defeats in several elections, including municipal and local body polls, were keen on targeting the government. Revanth Reddy ordered the constitution of Assembly committees and directed the legislators concerned to undertake study tours as part of their responsibilities. The Chief Minister called for better coordination between government whips and legislators during discussions in the House. He instructed the whips to guide members in selecting appropriate topics and issues so that proceedings are conducted efficiently without wasting valuable House time.