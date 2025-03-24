CM releases poster of Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple priests and officials invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ‘Sri Rama Navami Thirukalyana Brahmotsavam.’

Minister Konda Surekha also extended an invitation to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. The Chief Minister, Deputy CM and ministers released the poster of Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam. On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy inquired with the officials about land acquisition and other details related to the development of the temple. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to furnish complete details of land acquisition and funds required.

CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar, Endowments Commissioner Sridhar, Bhadrachalam Temple EO Ramadevi, temple priests and others were present.