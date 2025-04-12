CM Revanth asks babus to get cracking on designs for dry port in State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to prepare the designs of the proposed dry port to meet the needs of Telangana State for next 100 years. The Chief Minister emphasised that the dry port should be located in a suitable area near RRR (Regional Ring Road).

The CM held a high level review on the progress of the RRR works and the construction of the national highways at the ICCC on Friday.

Following the Union Home Secretary’s direction to the in-principle approval to the preparation of DPR for the construction of Hyderabad–Vijayawada Greenfield Road project at the recently held meeting in New Delhi with AP and Telangana officials on the implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, the Chief Minister asked the officials to focus more on the particular project . The officials have been asked to complete the land acquisition for the Northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and also complete the DPR consultancy report for the southern part at the earliest.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to prepare a proposal for a national highway connecting Hyderabad with Chhattisgarh capital Raipur and send it to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Along with this, another proposal for the construction of a new national highway from Hyderabad to Mancherial will be prepared. The CM inquired about the difficulties faced in land acquisition for the construction of national highways in the state. Officials briefed the CM that the NHAI has not agreed to pay compensation for the loss of standing crops in many areas. Since the harvest season is almost over, the CM said that the land acquisition should be completed immediately by holding meetings with farmers. The CM asked Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to address the hurdles for land acquisition by holding a meeting with the respective District Collectors and also resolve technical and legal problems, if any.

The CM said that special attention should be paid to the expansion of radial roads from the Outer Ring Road to the Regional Ring Road and from the RRR to the Telangana border.