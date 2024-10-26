CM Revanth attacks Modi govt for bias against South

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government of discrimination against the southern states in the allotment of funds and developmental projects.

Speaking at the Southern Rising Summit 2024, Revanth said how can India become a five-trillion-dollar economy with the development of Gujarat alone. Unless the concept of ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas’ concept is properly implemented and all states develop, five-trillion-dollar economy will be a distant dream, he said.

The CM also charged the BJP of raising emotional issues to win elections and tries to split other parties. He said in the past there was a practice of giving the post of the President of India to the South when the PM hails from the North. “You want votes from us and our money, but in return you try to give hatred,” he said. From Neelam Sanjiva Reddy to APJ Abdul Kalam, several leaders from the South became Presidents as per a "gentleman's agreement between North and South," the CM claimed.

“But you have refused to give anything to the South,” he said.

The previous UPA regime under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh took revolutionary decisions, including Right to Education Act, Right to Information Act, and Food Security Act but the NDA government’s contribution was bringing three black farm laws, since repealed, and caused unemployment in the country, Revanth said.

He further alleged that Telangana and other southern states were not getting their due share proportionate to their contribution to the Central exchequer. Referring to the delimitation of constituencies, the Telangana CM claimed that the southern states have effectively implemented the policy of family planning, but the Centre is not ready to appreciate the South.

“Modi has developed the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, but the BJP in Telangana is opposing the Musi riverfront development in Hyderabad as they do not want southern state to compete with Gujarat,” the CM said.

He accused the BJP and BRS of trying to stall the progress of Telangana. “G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar who are the Union Ministers opposing government’s policies on a day-to-day basis despite being Union ministers,” he said.