CM Revanth birthday celebrated grandly in Bellampally

Mancherial: Congress party leaders and workers celebrated CM Revanth Reddy’s 55th birthday in a grand manner in Bellampally constituency on Friday. A cake was cut and celebrations were held in presence of Peddapally MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna and MLA Gaddam Vinod at the Bellampally camp office.

After the celebration event, MP Vamsikrishna and MLA Vinod inaugurated a new bus stop at Bellampally and a 100-bed hospital for the convenience of patients.

Mucharla Mallaiah, former municipal chairman M. Suribabu and campaign committee convener Nathariswamy at Bellampally Congress party office. In Vemulapalli mandal Rudrapatla Santhosh Kumar, Kasipet 1 mine leader Banna Laxman Das, Kannepally leader Madhavarapu Narsinga Rao, leaders and activists celebrated CM Revanth Reddy’s birthday with grandeur.