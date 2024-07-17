  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth congratulates mountaineer for scaling Mount Kang Yatse (II)

CM Revanth congratulates mountaineer for scaling Mount Kang Yatse (II)
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the young mountaineer from the Tribal community hailing from Mahbubabad district,...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the young mountaineer from the Tribal community hailing from Mahbubabad district, Bhukya Yashwanth Naik, who had scaled Mount Kang Yatse (II), which stands at 6,250 metres above sea level in Ladakh.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy who recognised the talented youngster from the Tribal community, had awarded him Rs 5 lakh through Telangana Sports Authority. Naik has already scaled Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe), Mount Kosciuszko (Australia), besides the highest mountain peaks in the Indian sub-continent, including Mount Everest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X