Live
Just In
CM Revanth congratulates mountaineer for scaling Mount Kang Yatse (II)
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the young mountaineer from the Tribal community hailing from Mahbubabad district, Bhukya Yashwanth Naik, who had scaled Mount Kang Yatse (II), which stands at 6,250 metres above sea level in Ladakh.
Earlier, Revanth Reddy who recognised the talented youngster from the Tribal community, had awarded him Rs 5 lakh through Telangana Sports Authority. Naik has already scaled Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe), Mount Kosciuszko (Australia), besides the highest mountain peaks in the Indian sub-continent, including Mount Everest.
