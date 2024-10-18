CM Revanth Criticised for SC Classification Delay

Nizamabad: MRPS founder and national president Manda Krishna Madiga criticised CM Revanth Reddy for not implementing the SC classification despite welcoming it in the Assembly. During a state executive meeting of MRPS and MSP affiliated divisions at Shravya Gardens, Madiga stated that the Madiga community, feeling betrayed, is ready for any sacrifice and warned that those who deceive them will pay a heavy price.

He emphasised that the fight for SC classification will continue and that future actions will be planned from Nizamabad. Madiga accused the government of conspiring against the implementation of SC classification and criticised the unfulfilled promises of increased pensions for the disabled, elderly, and widows. Armur MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy highlighted Manda Krishna Madiga’s 30-year struggle for classification and called for unity among MRPS and MSP leaders and activists in Telangana.

The meeting was attended by various leaders, including MSP state president Govind Naresh Madiga, MRPS district president Sarikela Poshetti, and VHPS national president Sujata Surya Vamsi.