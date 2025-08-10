CM Revanth envisions 'Gateway of Hyderabad'

Hyderabad: A magnificent ‘Gateway of Hyderabad’, comprising an iconic tower that will be the “tallest in the world” and an eco-park will be built soon at Himayatsagar along the Outer Ring Road, going by the latest proposals of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. This Gateway of Hyderabad, envisaged as part of the Musi Rejuvenation Project, will be designed as a major tourist attraction. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials have been instructed to finalise designs and invite tenders in two months for these and related projects.

Top officials said that the Chief Minister proposed to develop the Musi Rejuvenation Project in the Hyderabad Core Urban City Area in a highly sophisticated manner with multiple benefits and attractions. As part of it, the Gateway of Hyderabad will be built along ORR near the proposed Gandhi Sarovar at Himayat Sagar. An eco-park will be developed on the one side of ORR and an iconic tower on the other side towards Bapu Ghat. The iconic tower to be built at Gandhi Sarovar will be the tallest tower in the world. The Chief Minister directed the officials to also work on building an elevated gateway to facilitate travel to the eco-park and the iconic tower, which is being called “the Gateway of Hyderabad”. The area around the Bapu Ghat will be transformed into “a world-class zone” to impress everyone.

A new flyover from the approach road near the Himayat Sagar to Attapur will be a connective corridor around the Gandhi Sarovar. The Chief Minister wanted this connectivity to be such that people can reach the Gandhi Sarovar directly from the airport.

Revanth Reddy said that the Musi Rejuvenation Project should facilitate flood water management. The officials have been asked to conduct a study of such projects in other countries. The available water in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar should be used to meet drinking water needs of Hyderabad City. The Chief Minister suggested that huge underground water storage sumps be constructed on both sides of the Musi catchment area and arrangements made to lift water from there. The Chief Minister asked the officials to conduct water flow studies for developing the Gandhi Sarovar on par with international benchmarks.