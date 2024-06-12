CM Revanth gifts swanky cars to cabinet colleagues

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet ministers were provided with expensive Land Cruiser vehicles for their official duties. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already been utilising Land Cruiser cars in his convoy. According to official sources, former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao purchased at least 10 cruiser cars before the 2023 Assembly elections.

All the expensive vehicles in the CM's convoy were sent to Vijayawada for interior upgrades and enhancements to security features. Each car carries a price tag of over Rs 1 crore, and their maintenance costs are also substantial. It typically requires at least Rs 50,000 for maintenance, and spare parts are expensive in case any damage occurs. Maintaining these Land Cruiser vehicles will be a costly endeavour for the ministers. However, the government will cover the expenses associated with the maintenance of the cars.