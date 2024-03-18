  • Menu
CM Revanth reaches Delhi from Mumbai

CM Revanth reaches Delhi from Mumbai
Highlights

He participated in the concluding assembly of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Sunday

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reached Delhi on Monday. There is a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee on Tuesday. He has already reached the national capital to participate in this meeting. Today he is likely to meet key party leaders in Delhi.

He participated in the concluding assembly of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Sunday. He participated along with the top leader of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi.

