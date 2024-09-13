CM Revanth Reddy Aims to Transform Hyderabad into a Clean City Like Indore

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop plans for transforming Greater Hyderabad into an exemplary clean city, similar to Indore. He emphasised the importance of a detailed study and instructed the officials to visit Indore for better insights.



During a review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister discussed the progress of various development projects within the GHMC limits, including road and footpath development, cleaning operations, and other initiatives.

Road Maintenance Program

Under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program, CM Revanth Reddy ordered a detailed report on the maintenance of 811 kilometers of roads. He set a deadline of 15 days for the contractors responsible for the work and warned that false reports would result in action against the concerned officials.

Waste Collection and Technology Implementation

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for daily garbage collection from every household and suggested incorporating new technologies such as GIS and QR scanning to enhance the monitoring system. He also called for clear financial planning for GHMC’s fund management.

Musi River Development Project

The CM stressed the acceleration of the Musi River Development Project and emphasised the importance of providing rehabilitation for residents in the surrounding areas. He assured that no resident would be unfairly treated during the process and directed officials to personally oversee the progress.

Cherlapalli Railway Station Development

As part of the ongoing modernization of the Cherlapalli Railway Station, the Chief Minister instructed the development of parking facilities and approach roads leading to the station. He also ordered the immediate acquisition of land from the Forest Department and the Industries Department for these developments, and relocation of nearby industries.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and senior government officials participated in the review meeting.