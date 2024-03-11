CM Revanth Reddy and wife presents Silk Saree and Pearl Necklace to deity in Bhadrachalam

Yadadri: On the occasion of the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife were welcomed by the temple priests. As part of Brahmotsawam, the CM's couple performed special pooja in the main temple on the first day.

On behalf of the government, silk sarees and pearl necklaces were presented to the Goddess. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, public representatives along with CM Revanth Reddy participated in this programme.

As Revanth Reddy went to Yadadri for the first time as Chief Minister, the temple officials and police made all the arrangements in advance to avoid any protocol problems. No other vehicles are allowed up the hill in this sequence. Devotees are allowed to have darshan after 11 am.