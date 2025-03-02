CM Revanth Reddy arrives in Wanaparthy dist Leaders welcome him

Wanaparthy: CM Revanth Reddy arrived in Wanaparthy on a helipad to lay the foundation stone of several development works. On this occasion, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Chinna Reddy, MLA Megha Reddy gave him a grand welcome.

Later, the CM performed special prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. From there, he reached the house of Parvathamma, where he was staying and studying on rent, and greeted him warmly. As Revanth Reddy came to Wanaparthy for the first time as CM, his fans, friends and Congress party ranks gathered in large numbers._