CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates State Football Team on National Championship Win

CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates State Football Team on National Championship Win
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the state’s junior boys’ football team for winning the Tier 2 title in the Junior National Football Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the state’s junior boys’ football team for winning the Tier 2 title in the Junior National Football Championship. The Telangana team secured the championship after defeating Manipur in the finals held in Assam as part of the prestigious BC Roy Trophy for the 2024-25 season.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Telangana, as it is the first time in nearly 48 years that the state has won this title. The team, along with their coach Syed Ali Akbar Abidi, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat today to share their joy and celebrate the win.

X