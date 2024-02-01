  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Congress stable government: Revanth Reddy's plans for a five-year term

The state's chief minister, Revanth Reddy, stated that the democratically elected Congress government would provide five years of stable governance

On Wednesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that while certain individuals had hoped that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao would return to the position of chief minister within the next half-year, those hopes would be dashed.

In his address at Ravindra Bharati commemorating the birth anniversary of balladeer Gaddar, he predicted that the citizens of Telangana would witness "the end of those with such aspirations."

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding political stability:

Having been democratically elected, the Congress government in the state would provide five years of stable government, along with the assurance of political stability under Revanth Reddy's leadership. In observance of Gaddar's birthday, the state government would present the Gaddar awards annually to poets, artists, and film celebrities. Regarding the installation of the Gaddar statue on Tank Bund, he stated that the Cabinet would deliberate before reaching a conclusion.

