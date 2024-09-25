CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Concern Over Drug Use Among Engineering Graduates

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has raised concerns over the increasing involvement of engineering graduates in drug use and distribution. Speaking on the issue, CM Revanth highlighted that such trends are dangerous for the state and its youth.

"Engineering graduates are not only consuming drugs but are also turning into suppliers. This situation poses a serious threat to Telangana," said CM Revanth Reddy. He stressed the importance of creating job opportunities for the state's youth to prevent them from falling into addiction. "If we want to keep Telangana's youth away from harmful addictions, they need proper employment opportunities," he added.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come as part of his ongoing efforts to address the drug problem in Telangana, emphasizing the need for urgent action to safeguard the future of young people in the state.