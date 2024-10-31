CM Revanth Reddy extends Diwali greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has extended greetings to Telangana people on the occasion of Diwali.

In a message, the CM said that the Telangana State got rid of ten years of destructive rule and the People’s Government brought lights into the lives of all sections of people, aiming for all-round development and the welfare of all.

He wished that people celebrate the festival of lights, which is being observed as a symbol of victory of good over evil, with jubilation. He hoped that every household was filled with joy and happiness during the festivities. Revanth Reddy appealed to the young and elderly to celebrate the festival without causing any harm to the environment and to take proper precautions to avoid fire accidents.