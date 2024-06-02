CM Revanth Reddy extends Formation Day greetings

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana State formation day on Sunday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people of Telangana. The Chief Minister remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for the achievement of the statehood. The CM congratulated all the Poets, Artists, Students, Teachers, Employees, Intellectuals, Journalists, Lawyers, Workers, Farmers, Women and political party leaders who actively participated in the Telangana movement over the years.

He expressed happiness that June 2 this year would be the most important day and the complete liberation of the Telangana state has been achieved on this day. The CM said that the city of Hyderabad , which was joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under AP Reorganization act, will be the capital of Telangana from now onwards. Henceforth, Telangana people will avail the lion’s share of educational and employment opportunities . The Chief Minister reiterated that state government is committed to rebuild the Telangana in tune with the hopes and aspirations of the people. The CM assured to restore the destroyed democratic atmosphere and revive the ruined systems in the last 10 years. The Chief Minister reiterated that he will uphold the trust and confidence reposed in him by people and provide public governance. Revanth Reddy said that the government is formulating the future plans and new policies to promote Telangana state as a role model for the country in all fields.