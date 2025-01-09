Live
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended warm wishes to Indians across the globe on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the significant role of the overseas Indian community in national development and underscored their essential participation in the Telangana Rising initiative.
Highlighting the historical significance of the day, he recalled that January 9 marks the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India in 1915, after earning acclaim as a lawyer in South Africa. Gandhi's decision to dedicate himself to the service of his countrymen and the struggle for independence is a source of pride for all Indians, he noted.
The Chief Minister stated that Telangana offers an excellent platform for investments and innovative ideas from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). He also mentioned the state government’s commitment to the welfare of Gulf-based workers and others through initiatives like the “Pravasi Prajavani” program, which addresses their concerns effectively.
Revanth Reddy reiterated that the Telangana government values the contributions of NRIs and aims to strengthen ties with the diaspora to drive progress and prosperity