Awareness session on Good Samaritan Law organised

Ongole: The Transport Department organised road safety awareness programme at RISE Engineering College in Ongole on Friday, as part of National Road Safety Month 2026, with the them ‘Safety through Training - Transformation through Technology’.

Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela presided over the event, during which Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Jaya Prakash Kambampati addressed approximately 500 students and college staff. The key focus of the programme includes women’s safety in public transport, road safety and rah veer (good samaritan) law, and helmet & seatbelt mandate.

Jaya Prakash explained that the department is insisting on installing CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS tracking in buses, metros, and autos, as well as proper lighting at bus stops. He highlighted a zero-tolerance policy against harassment of women. The AMVI clarified that individuals assisting accident victims face no legal complications, in accordance with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' guidelines. He emphasised that the two-wheeler riders must wear helmets, while all occupants in four-wheelers must use seat belts.