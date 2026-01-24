Vijayawadians ordered 7.78L Chicken Biryanis in 2025

Vijayawada: Vijayawada, a city known for its bold flavours and rich culinary heritage, showcased its vibrant food culture in 2025 through an impressive mix of traditional favourites and evolving tastes. From indulgent biryanis to comforting idlis, city’s food preferences reflected both authenticity and adaptability, according to the Vijayawada Edition of ‘How India Swiggy’d’.

Chicken Biryani emerged as the undisputed favourite, topping the charts with a massive 7.78 lakh orders, reaffirming the city’s deep love for this iconic dish. Close behind were Idli with 3.2 lakh orders and Veg Dosa with 2.7 lakh orders, highlighting Vijayawada’s strong preference for classic South Indian staples. Dessert lovers leaned towards familiar indulgences, with Chocolate Cake and Apricot Cake being the most ordered sweets of the year. Traditional treats like Gulab Jamun, Kaju Barfi, Boondi Ladoo, and modern favourites such as Chocolate Pie also featured prominently among the top dessert choices.

Mornings in Vijayawada remained light and traditional, led by Idli (1.43 lakh orders) and Veg Dosa (1.12 lakh orders). Snack-time cravings between 3 pm and 7 pm saw Chicken Biryani dominate with nearly 218 orders every evening, followed by Chicken Burger and Chicken Fry. Late-night food culture also gained momentum, with orders between midnight and 2 am growing by 47.7 percent year-on-year, again led by Chicken Biryani. Travel-time cravings saw a significant surge in 2025. Orders placed through Swiggy’s Food on train feature at Vijayawada Junction grew by an impressive 233 per cent, recording the highest number of such orders in the country—highlighting how food delivery has become an integral part of train journeys.

Workplace dining also saw interesting trends. On DeskEats, Chicken Popcorn was the most ordered item, averaging 111 orders per day, followed by French Fries and Idli. One standout corporate order included multiple buckets of fried chicken and burgers, marking the largest DeskEats order in the city—clearly signalling Vijayawada’s enthusiasm for office celebrations. Health-conscious choices made their mark too, with high-protein food emerging as a standout category, clocking 1.3 lakh orders in 2025.

Quick deliveries through Swiggy Bolt gained popularity, with Chicken Biryani (1.32 lakh orders) leading the category, followed by Idli, Veg Dosa, and Onion Dosa. Among desserts, Apricot Delight topped Bolt orders, along with favourites like Choco Lava Cake, Badam Milk, McFlurry Oreo, Poornam Boorelu, Cashew Burfi, and Bobbatlu. The largest Bolt order in the city included three customised gift hamper baskets, reflecting the growing demand for instant convenience.

Commenting on the trends, Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “In Vijayawada, we witnessed a fine balance between the love for classics and the comfort of national favourites. Food is an emotion, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional food experiences—one meal, one celebration at a time.” Overall, Vijayawada’s 2025 food journey was a flavourful blend of tradition, convenience, and evolving tastes—proving once again that the city’s appetite is as dynamic as its spirit.