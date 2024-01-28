CM Revanth Reddy gives go-ahead for expert committee on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to constitute an Expert Committee to study the quality of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram project.

The Chief Minister ordered a thorough and detailed study of the quality of barrages and the measures needs to be taken steps with regard to the sunk Piers of Medigadda barrage. The government will take decision based on the committee report. CM Revanth warned the Irrigation officials not to commit mistakes again in haste. After taking into account all the technical issues, a decision should be taken on further repairs and restoration measures. A decision on repairs and reconstruction will be taken by taking into consideration the technicalities.

The CM said the Telangana State already paid heavy price due to the faults committee by the previous State Government. He said the government will not compromise to safeguard the state interests. The government is ready to spend Rs 8,000 crore or RS 10,000 crore for the repairs of projects which was taken up with more than Rs 1.50 lak crore . CM Revanth Reddy along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy conducted a review on Irrigation at Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Saturday.

The CM suggested that an expert committee should be formed with experts from Central Water Corporation, National Dam Safety Authority and Engineers of the state Irrigation department. The CM said that a meeting will be arranged with all of them within two or three days. The Irrigation Minister will also participate in the meeting along with him. The Committee will conduct a comprehensive study whether to repair the damaged Medigadda barrage or removal of Piers etc.

The Chief Minister also ordered an all-party meeting to be held soon on the issues of Telangana water share in river Krishna and the projects constructed on the river. The CM instructed the irrigation officials to prepare a comprehensive report on all the meetings held since the formation of Telangana related to utilisation of Krishna waters, KRMB agendas, details of discussions, minutes, decisions and agreements. The CM said that all these will be discussed in the all-party meeting.

The CM said that the all party meeting will also discuss the water share. Out of the 811 tmcs of Krishna water, AP got 512 tmcs was 299 tmcs to Telangana? The CM wanted to place all the details of the decisions taken by the previous government and truth behind the arguments made by the opposition parties. The CM clarified that the government will definitely accept the suggestions that will be good for the people of Telangana.

The meeting also discussed the allegations of handing over of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects to KRMB. The officials explained to the CM that no project has been handed over and no agreements have been signed. It has been 45 days since the Congress government came to power in the state. The CM expressed anger over Irrigation officials for not reacting on the criticism made by opposition and sought the details of who attended the meetings and what the decisions taken in Krishna Board meeting.

The CM said that the all party meeting will discuss the utilisation of water in Rayalaseema region and the previous government action in the excess utilisation of water by neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. Revanth Reddy said that there is some confusion in the details of project wise ayacut . He ordered to prepare the details of the projects according to villages and mandals. The officials informed the Chief Minister the details of the pending projects. He ordered to complete the pending projects on a priority.