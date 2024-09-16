CM Revanth Reddy greets Muslims on Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to Muslim community on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi festival to be observed on Monday.

Milad-un-Nabi is an annual festival commemorating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on the holy day. The Chief Minister said that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad – peace, brotherhood, compassion and righteous living are guiding the world. The CM said that the People's Government is committed to the socio-economic upliftment of the Muslim community and assured the government will accord priority to the development of the Muslims in the State.