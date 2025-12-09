CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Telangana Thalli statues virtually

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the Congress government has successfully fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Telangana over the past six decades. The CM virtually inaugurated statues of Telangana Thalli across all 33 collectorates in the state from the Global Summit premises in Future City, an initiative that cost ₹5.8 crore. The statues, each 18 feet tall, were unveiled in a ceremony attended by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and other state ministers.

During the event, CM Reddy expressed his happiness at the unveiling of the statues on December 9, a date that marks the beginning of the process to form Telangana in 2009. He stated, "Every year on December 9, we celebrate the inauguration of Telangana Thalli. We have inaugurated these statues to commemorate the spirit of Telangana. The dream of a united state has been realised."

Reddy highlighted that Telangana is emerging as a leader in welfare and development and credited Sonia Gandhi for overcoming numerous challenges to create a state that truly represents the people’s aspirations. Notably, December 9 also marks the birth anniversary of Sonia Gandhi. Reddy remarked that it is a day of rejoicing, as the people of Telangana celebrate both the inauguration of Telangana Thalli and the birthday of the leader who played a significant role in the state's formation.