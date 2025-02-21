CM Revanth Reddy Launches Indiramma Housing Scheme in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has officially launched the construction of Indiramma houses across the state, marking a significant step toward housing for the underprivileged. In the first phase, 3,500 houses will be constructed in each Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister conducted a Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the construction of a house for Dalit woman Bangali Devamma in Appakapalli village, Narayanpet district. Women from the village, who received official documents for their houses, expressed their happiness and gratitude to the Chief Minister.

The event was attended by Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha and Jupally Krishna Rao, CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP D.K. Aruna, district representatives, and senior government officials.