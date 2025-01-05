CM Revanth Reddy Launches Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam Program at Praja Bhavan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam program at Praja Bhavan, aimed at supporting candidates from the state who have been shortlisted for civil services interviews. The initiative provides a financial aid of ₹1 lakh to each candidate to help them focus on their preparation without being burdened by financial constraints.

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The establishment of Telangana was driven by the aspiration to create better employment and livelihood opportunities. While we sought to overcome the injustices of the united Andhra Pradesh, our state witnessed even greater disparities. With the formation of a people-centric government, the Pragathi Bhavan has been transformed into Praja Bhavan to serve the public better."

The Chief Minister encouraged the candidates to aim for top ranks in the civil services exams and contribute to the state's progress. “It would be a matter of great pride if our students secure top positions and dedicate their services to Telangana,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka expressed his delight at the achievements of the candidates. “There is no greater joy than seeing our students pass the civils interviews. The government’s support ensures they can focus on their studies without worrying about financial issues. We are proud that 20 candidates from our state are attending the interviews this year,” he said.