Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Kondurg Young India Integrated Residential School Complex
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated Residential School Complex in Kondurg, marking a significant step towards enhancing educational infrastructure in the state. The project, part of the government's broader vision for holistic education, will provide students with access to quality education, modern facilities, and a nurturing environment.
During the ceremony, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of educational development in rural areas and how projects like these are crucial for bridging the gap between urban and rural education. He stated that the Young India Integrated Residential School Complex will set a benchmark for other institutions across the state. The school will not only focus on academic excellence but also on extra-curricular activities, sports, and skill development.
Local leaders, education officials, and the community hailed this initiative as a transformative move that would uplift Kondurg and neighboring regions, offering children a promising future with opportunities for all-round development.