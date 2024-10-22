CM Revanth Reddy lays foundation stone for Young India Police School

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Young India Police School at Manchirevula village in Rangareddy district. The government plans to set up Young India Schools in every constituency to further this inclusive vision.

The event coincided with Police Commemoration Day, making it an especially poignant moment for the police force and their families. The Young India Police School is envisioned as an exemplary institution, focusing not only on academics but also on sports and extracurricular activities, fostering the overall mental and physical development of students. The Chief Minister has directed officials to prioritise sports, recognising its role in supporting holistic growth.

The CM was accompanied by Minister D Sridhar Babu, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary Ravi Gupta, Director General of Police Dr Jitender, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Intelligence DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, CID DGP Shikha Goel, and other dignitaries.

On this occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu said that since coming to power, the government has prioritised the welfare of policemen, recognising their tireless service, often without a single day off. In this regard, the foundation stone of the Young India Police School has been laid, marking a step towards providing high-quality education to the children of police officers, enabling them to grow to international standards.

In addition to prioritising police welfare, the government has also established the Young India Skill University, the first of its kind in the State. “This institution aims to equip youth with industry-relevant skills, creating employment opportunities across various sectors, regardless of caste or religion. Plans are underway to set up Young India Schools in every constituency to further this inclusive vision,” said the Minister.

Furthermore, in a significant achievement, the government successfully conducted the Group 1 Mains exams for the first time since the formation of Telangana. With the Supreme Court’s approval and the peaceful conclusion of the exams, the government is committed to implementing a clear ten-month vision to provide employment opportunities for the unemployed. These initiatives reflect the government’s dedication to fostering a prosperous and inclusive future for all.

Vishweshwar Reddy congratulated the police on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the Young India Police School. The State government on Monday issued a notification establishing the Young India Police School for the children of serving police personnel, police martyrs, and other uniformed service departments of Telangana.