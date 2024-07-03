CM Revanth Reddy leaves for Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for Delhi to meet the Congress high command. The CM will seek the party's high command permission for the expansion of his cabinet and also finalise the new TPCC President.

Revanth Reddy already submitted his wish list for cabinet expansion recently. Meanwhile, State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy was lobbying strongly for a ministerial birth to his wife and Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy from old Nalgonda district.

The CM was supporting the party senior leader and Munugod MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to induct in his cabinet. The cabinet expansion is likely to be expected next week.