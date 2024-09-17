CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led the state’s Public Administration Day celebrations by paying tribute to martyrs at Gun Park and hoisting the national flag at Public Garden. This significant event, observed on September 17, commemorates the historic moment in 1948 when Telangana broke free from feudal rule.

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the sacrifices made by figures like Doddi Komarayya, stressing that Telangana's struggle was a battle for freedom and self-respect, not just a regional or communal conflict. He reflected on the historical context, starting his speech with the poignant lines from Dasarathi Krishnamacharya’s poem criticizing the Nizam's tyranny.

The Chief Minister emphasized that September 17 should be celebrated as a victory for the people of Telangana, transcending political disputes. He criticized attempts to politicize the day, asserting that the focus should remain on the historical significance and the achievements of Telangana’s people.

CM Revanth also addressed concerns about the state's development, stating that trips to Delhi are for advocating state rights rather than personal reasons. He remarked on Hyderabad’s transformation, mentioning efforts to protect lakes and combat drug issues, and criticized those obstructing progress. He urged citizens to cooperate with ongoing initiatives, especially projects like the Hyderabad Water Supply and Sewerage Board's efforts.

In closing, CM Revanth reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Telangana’s interests and ensuring the preservation of its natural and cultural heritage.