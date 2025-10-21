CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs on Commemoration Day

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the Police Commemoration Parade at Gosha Mahal in Hyderabad as the chief guest, commemorating Police Martyrs' Commemoration Day. During the event, he unveiled a new Police Martyrs' Memorial and paid homage to the brave police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Chief Minister expressed the deep trust and confidence that the police instil in society, emphasising their unwavering commitment even in the face of danger. He stated, “On one side, blood is being shed... there are many heroes who have sacrificed their lives for our protection.” Reddy reminded the audience of the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by police officers for the nation, particularly on this occasion which is observed annually on October 21 across India.

The CM honoured the memory of several fallen officers, including Greyhounds commandos T. Sandeep, V. Sridhar, and N. Pawan Kalyan, who died combating anti-social forces, as well as Assistant Commandant Banothu Jawaharlal and Constable B. Saidu.

Highlighting the recent loss, Reddy affirmed his government’s support for the family of CCS Constable Empalli Pramod Kumar, who died in Nizamabad just three days prior. He announced a comprehensive support package for Kumar's family, including ₹ 1 crore in ex-gratia, his last drawn salary until retirement, a government job for a family member, and 300 square yards of land. An additional Rs 16 lakhs will be provided from the Police Security Welfare fund, alongside Rs 8 lakhs from the Police Welfare fund.

Furthermore, a 200-yard plot of land will be allocated in Gajularamaram to the families of 33 policemen who lost their lives in a Maoist attack in Orissa on June 29, 2008. Reddy praised the Telangana Police Department for its effective policies and modern technological methods, which have earned it the top ranking in the country according to the India Justice Report 2025. He noted the department’s recognition from the Ministry of External Affairs for its successful passport verification process and expressed hope that Telangana Police continues to excel in maintaining public safety and peace.