  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on Death Anniversary

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on Death Anniversary
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to Bahujan warrior Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on his death anniversary, honouring his legacy as a fearless leader who fought against oppressive monarchies.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to Bahujan warrior Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on his death anniversary, honouring his legacy as a fearless leader who fought against oppressive monarchies.

Revanth Reddy, offering his respects before Papanna Goud’s portrait, praised him as a visionary who championed political and social equality centuries ago. "He united diverse communities and led struggles for justice, proving himself a great leader far ahead of his time," the Chief Minister remarked.

Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, known for his valiant resistance against feudal rule, remains an iconic figure in Telangana’s history, inspiring generations with his unwavering commitment to social harmony and equality.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick