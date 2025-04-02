CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to Bahujan warrior Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on his death anniversary, honouring his legacy as a fearless leader who fought against oppressive monarchies.

Revanth Reddy, offering his respects before Papanna Goud’s portrait, praised him as a visionary who championed political and social equality centuries ago. "He united diverse communities and led struggles for justice, proving himself a great leader far ahead of his time," the Chief Minister remarked.

Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, known for his valiant resistance against feudal rule, remains an iconic figure in Telangana’s history, inspiring generations with his unwavering commitment to social harmony and equality.