CM Revanth Reddy Pledges to Prioritize Women's Health and Empowerment

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding women's health and ensuring their empowerment for a healthier future. He emphasized that the health of women is the foundation for strong families and a prosperous society. The CM announced plans to build more hospitals and strengthen healthcare systems to improve women's health and welfare.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while participating in the 'Pink Power Run' event, organized by the Sudha Reddy Foundation at the Gachibowli Stadium to raise awareness about breast cancer. He also presented awards to the winners of the run and praised the volunteers who formed the largest human chain in the shape of a bird to symbolize unity and awareness.

The event saw the participation of MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, SAT Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, several senior officials, medical professionals, and representatives from the Sudha Reddy Foundation.