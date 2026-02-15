CM Revanth Reddy Promises Roads and Education for Thandas

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans to construct Backward Terrain (BT) roads in all Thandas across the state, emphasising that no Thanda should be without proper roads. The announcement was made during the Sant Sri Sevalal Jayanti celebrations at Banjara Bhavan in Banjara Hills on Sunday, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Laxman.

During the event, the CM highlighted the significant contribution of Lambada youth to the state's development, recalling that he will complete 20 years in politics in four months. He pledged that government schools will be established in every Thanda and reiterated his commitment to tribal upliftment, including plans to supply electricity via solar plants.

Revanth Reddy also spoke about the ongoing construction of Young India Schools in 100 constituencies, funded with Rs. 20,000 crore, emphasising the importance of education for a better future. He urged tribal youth to pursue education diligently, assuring government support to help them reach key positions in society.