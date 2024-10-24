CM Revanth Reddy Reassures Government Employees, Promises Resolution of Pending Issues

Live
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of state employees
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of state employees. In a meeting held at the Command Control Center, the CM, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and government advisor K. Keshava Rao, met with representatives of the employees’ JAC (Joint Action Committee).
During the discussions, CM Revanth Reddy announced that a decision on the pending DA (Dearness Allowance) payments would be made by Friday evening. Additionally, a Cabinet Sub-Committee has been formed to evaluate various issues affecting employees. This committee, headed by Deputy CM Vikramarka, includes ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, with Keshava Rao as a special invitee.
The committee plans to hold meetings with representatives from employee unions after Diwali to further discuss department-specific concerns. The government will also review the report submitted by the ministerial sub-committee on G.O. 317 at an upcoming Cabinet meeting.
Top officials, including Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, were present during the meeting, emphasizing the government’s focus on resolving employee grievances.