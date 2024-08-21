CM Revanth Reddy scouts around Sectt premises to zero in on spot for TG Talli statue

Hyderabad: Amid a growing political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS on the installation of statues at the Secretariat, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday inspected the State Secretariat premises to install the Telangana Talli statue. He already announced that the statue will be installed at the Secretariat premises on December 9 this year.

The CM also reiterated the installation of the Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat while participating in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrations this morning. As part of it, CM Revanth inspected the premises of the Secretariat.

He discussed with the officials the suitable location to install the statue, the requirements for space, and the design plans. The CM suggested that there should be a statue of Telangana Talli to reflect the culture of Telangana and ordered the officials to prepare a detailed plan.