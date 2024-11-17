CM Revanth Reddy Slams BJP Leaders Over Inaction

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized Union Minister Kishan Reddy for his silence on crucial issues, particularly the Sabarmati Riverfront cleaning project and the Musi River project in the state. Revanth accused Kishan Reddy and the BJP of hypocrisy, alleging that they were quick to praise Gujarat's model but reluctant to support similar initiatives in Telangana.

Speaking to the media, Revanth questioned why Kishan Reddy had not raised his voice over the Sabarmati riverfront cleaning project, even as the BJP touted Gujarat’s model as a benchmark for development across the country. He expressed that while the BJP leaders hailed Gujarat’s success, they were reluctant to support development projects such as the Musi River project in Hyderabad, which is seen as critical for the state’s future.

"Why is there a reluctance to back the Musi project? If the Gujarat model is being held up as a model for the nation, does it mean that it has failed when it comes to practical implementation?" Revanth asked, accusing the BJP of double standards. He further pointed out that the BJP had no real interest in the development of the Musi River, as it was "not in their interest."

Revanth also took a jibe at the BJP's tactics in Maharashtra, claiming that BJP leaders, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, had deceived the people of the state. "In Telangana, Kishan Reddy is being used in the same way by the BJP leadership," he added.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing tensions between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP in the state, with both parties engaging in a war of words over development projects and political strategies. Revanth’s comments reflect the increasing political rivalry as the state heads into future elections.