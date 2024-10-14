  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy to Review Foxconn Project Progress in Kongara Kalan Today

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Kongara Kalan today to review the progress of the Foxconn project.

Rangareddy: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Kongara Kalan today to review the progress of the Foxconn project. The review meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m., where the Chief Minister will assess the development, infrastructure, and work efficiency related to the Foxconn project.

State Minister Sridhar Babu will also participate in the meeting. The Foxconn project is considered a key initiative for the state, expected to generate hundreds of job opportunities in the near future.

