CM Revanth Reddy to unveil Indira Mahila Shakti Mission today

In a significant move to empower women, the Telangana government is set to launch several initiatives to coincide with International Women's Day. A major public meeting is scheduled for 5 PM at the Secunderabad Parade Ground, with an anticipated turnout of approximately 100,000 women. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to unveil the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission during this event, which will be presided over by Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka, alongside Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers and officials.

The Congress-led government, since taking office, has initiated numerous schemes aimed at financially empowering women, with the ambitious objective of transforming one crore women into millionaires. Recently, the cabinet approved the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission, designed to streamline financial support for women by merging the schemes of SARP and MESMA. This initiative will unify women's groups under a single system and will include an assessment of their accomplishments over the past year, alongside new governmental programmes for women's empowerment, all outlined in the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission 2025.

To facilitate attendance, the government has arranged for over 600 RTC buses to transport women from various districts to the event and back. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will also inaugurate 150 RTC rental buses operated by the Mandal Mahila Samaikhya Sangams. Additionally, agreements will be established with oil companies for the construction of petrol stations across 31 districts.

At the event, loan and accident insurance cheques will be distributed to members of women's associations, along with loan facilities extended to these groups. The presidents of district women's associations will receive these checks, and uniforms and sarees are also set to be distributed to members present. As part of the day's activities, CM Reddy will tour stalls set up by women's associations, further underscoring the government's commitment to women's empowerment in the state.