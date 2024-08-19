CM Revanth Reddy Urges Industrialists to Invest in Hyderabad’s Future City

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made a passionate appeal to industrialists, inviting them to invest in the ambitious Future City project, also known as Fourth City, which is being developed on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Designed to meet international standards, this project aims to position Hyderabad as a global hub of innovation and economic growth.

A Vision for Telangana's Growth

Speaking at a congratulatory event organised by the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh Kshatriya Seva Samiti at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, CM Revanth Reddy outlined his current government’s vision for the Future City. He emphasised that Telangana’s development is being guided by the ideals of inclusivity, with all communities given priority in the state's progress.

Drawing inspiration from great freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komuram Bhim, the Chief Minister expressed his commitment to ensuring that everyone in Telangana benefits from the state’s development. He pointed to the Future City as a crucial element of this broader strategy, with projects like the Young India Skill University leading the way.

Global Interest and Strategic Investments

During his recent international visits, CM Revanth Reddy noted that several global organisations have shown keen interest in the Future City project. He believes this interest underscores the potential of Hyderabad’s Fourth City to attract substantial foreign investments, which will play a pivotal role in transforming the region’s economy.

The Chief Minister assured industrialists that his government would provide full support in terms of space allocation, permits, and other necessary approvals. He called on business leaders to seize this opportunity to be part of Telangana's growth story, stating that the Future City is set to become a major driver of the state’s economic future.

Celebrating Hard Work and Community Support

CM Revanth Reddy also took the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication in achieving success. He cited the examples of Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and Karnataka Minister Nadimpalli Bosuraju, who, despite their varied backgrounds, have risen to prominence through sheer determination and perseverance.

The Chief Minister assured the Kshatriya community that the government would support their welfare efforts, including the allocation of land for the construction of Kshatriya Bhavan in Hyderabad as a goodwill gesture. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the upliftment of all communities, ensuring that development in Telangana is inclusive and equitable.

Honouring the Chief Minister

During the event, the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh Kshatriya Seva Samiti honoured CM Revanth Reddy for his leadership and dedication to the state's development. The gathering saw participation from several public representatives, government advisors, and community leaders, who all expressed their support for the Chief Minister’s initiatives.

The Future City project represents a bright future for Telangana.