CM Revanth Reddy Urges Tollywood to Collaborate on Social Issues

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made strong remarks about the role of the film industry in addressing social issues. Speaking at a public event, he emphasized the need for Tollywood to take responsibility and use its influence to create awareness on societal problems through impactful films.

"All the current heroes have grown in stature before my eyes. If someone forgets my name, I don’t feel offended. My stature is beyond such trivialities," said Revanth, confidently addressing his critics.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of countering misleading narratives. "It is the responsibility of prominent personalities in Tollywood to condemn false propaganda. They must stand up for the truth," he asserted.

Offering support to the industry, CM Revanth announced that the government is willing to provide land for film associations to further their activities. He encouraged Tollywood to work closely with the government, stating, "The film industry must collaborate with us to address pressing social issues."

The Chief Minister’s comments come at a time when Tollywood is under scrutiny for its role in influencing public discourse. His call for socially conscious filmmaking and a stronger partnership with the government could pave the way for a new era of responsible cinema in Telangana.