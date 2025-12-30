CM Revanth Reddy Visits Tirumala amid Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made a significant visit to the revered pilgrimage site of Tirumala on Tuesday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Mukkoti Ekadashi. Accompanied by his family, he offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, receiving a warm and grand welcome from temple officials.

After witnessing the darshan of the deity, the Reddy family participated in special prayers. Following the rituals, priests presented them with the sacred water and prasadam of Lord Srinivasa.

A large throng of devotees also gathered at Tirumala, taking advantage of the Dwara Darshanam—an expedited darshan through a special entrance—on this holy day. The influx of worshippers filled the atmosphere of Tirumala with a profound spiritual ambiance.

In response to the multitude of visitors, authorities implemented extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees, providing necessary facilities and maintaining tight security. Across both Telugu states, temples were bustling with devotees, with significant crowds observed at major pilgrimage sites such as Yadadri, Bhadrachalam, Dharmapuri, and Chilkur Balaji in Telangana, as well as in Andhra Pradesh at locations like Simhachalam Appanna Temple and Dwaraka Chinna Tirumala. Devotees have been arriving at these sites since the early hours of the morning, reflecting the deep devotion and fervour associated with Mukkoti Ekadashi.