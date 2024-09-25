CM Revanth Reddy Wants Data on Impoverished Living in Encroached Areas in Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered officials to collect detailed information about impoverished individuals living in encroached lake areas, canals, and around the Musi River in Hyderabad. This initiative aims to ensure that no deserving person becomes homeless due to ongoing development projects. The CM stressed the importance of providing suitable alternatives, such as double-bedroom houses or other housing options.

In a recent meeting, CM Reddy reviewed important development projects, including the Musi Riverfront Development Project, the ongoing activities of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. He issued several key directives to officials:

- Protection of Lakes: The CM emphasized the need to protect lakes within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and directed authorities to prevent encroachments and improve surveillance around these areas.

- CCTV Installation: CM Reddy recommended installing CCTV cameras near lakes and connecting them to a control center for effective monitoring.

- Identifying Zones: Officials were tasked with identifying Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones for all water bodies, including lakes and canals, within the ORR to protect them from encroachment.

- Encroachment Report: Authorities are to prepare a complete report detailing encroachments near lakes and canals.

- Metro Rail Expansion: The CM discussed plans for extending the Metro Rail from the airport to Future City, with a detailed report on this expansion to be drafted.

- Old City Metro Expansion: CM Reddy stressed the need to expedite the Metro Rail expansion in the Old City, addressing land acquisition and other related issues.

- DPR Submission: The CM instructed officials to finalise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Metro expansion by Dasara and submit it to the central government for approval.

These efforts, according to CM Revanth Reddy, are part of a larger plan to ensure sustainable urban development while meeting the needs of impoverished communities in the city.