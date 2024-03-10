CM Revanth Reddy's Bhadrachalam Visit on March 11 finalised

The schedule for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's upcoming visit to Bhadrachalam has been finalized. Revanth is set to embark on his journey to Bhadrachalam from Yadagiri Gutta on March 11, marking a significant step in his itinerary.

Upon arrival in Bhadrachalam, Revanth will commence his visit with a meeting with local residents in the afternoon, fostering community engagement and addressing key concerns. Subsequently, the formal launch of the Indiramma house scheme is scheduled to take place at the market yard ground, underscoring the government's commitment to providing housing solutions for the underprivileged.

Following a brief interlude for lunch, discussions on the development initiatives for the temple will ensue, highlighting the strategic vision for enhancing the religious and cultural significance of the revered site.

Later in the day, Revanth is slated to attend the Manuguru Praja Deevena Sabha at 4 pm, where he will deliver an address to the assembly, articulating the government's priorities and initiatives for the region. The interactive session aims to facilitate constructive dialogue and exchange of ideas between the leadership and the public, fostering transparency and collaboration in governance.

Revanth will conclude his visit by departing for Begumpet via helicopter at 5 pm.