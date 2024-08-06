CM Revanth Reddy's US visit: Arcesium announces expansion of Hyderabad facility

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and his team, including Industries and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu, closed on a successful capacity expansion agreement with Arcesium, a leading provider of technology and service solutions for asset managers.

The expansion of Arcesium’s Hyderabad office will involve increasing workforce and enhancing facilities to support the company’s growing needs. This move is expected to create additional employment opportunities in the region and solidify Hyderabad’s reputation as a premier destination for global tech companies.

The Team Telangana had detailed discussions with a high-level delegation led by Gaurav Suri, CEO, Arcesium, and senior team members, here late on Monday.

Arcesium, which was launched as an independent entity backed by DE Shaw group and Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM), delivers advanced data, operations, analytics platform used by financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional assets managers and private equity firms.



Speaking after the announcement, Gaurav Suri, CEO, Arcesium, said, “the rich talent pool in Hyderabad and its strong infrastructure have made it an ideal location for our international operations. We are excited to deepen our commitment to the region by expanding our presence and leveraging local expertise to enhance our data solutions and services.”

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his support for the expansion, highlighting the state government’s focus on fostering growth in the IT sector multi-fold. “We are thrilled that Arcesium is expanding its operations in Hyderabad. This expansion not only strengthens the company’s global capabilities but further reinforces Hyderabad’s position as a leading hub for technology and innovation in the BFSI space,” the Chief Minister said.

He assured total support to the firm in helping it succeed in all its strategic objectives.