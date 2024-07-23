CM Revanth seeks funds for development projects

Hyderabad: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday met Union ministers in New Delhi and requested them for more funds to the state.

Central assistance for the proposed Musi River front development project, strengthening of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar water bodies, release of pending dues for paddy procurement, Jal Jeevan Mission and facility to supply cooking gas at Rs 500 by paying subsidy amount to the oil marketing companies in advance were among the important issues which figured during the meeting Revanth had with Union Ministers.

Revanth Reddy, who was accompanied by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, during the meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil requested him to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for the river front development project under the National Rivers Conservation Plan. He told him that the project would come on a 55 km stretch and would be the first of its kind in the country.

He also urged him to allocate Rs 4,000 crore under the National River Conservation Plan for cleaning of Musi river. The Union Minister was also requested to sanction Rs 6,000 crore for the constructions of reservoirs to fill Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar water bodies in Hyderabad with Godavari water.

This would not only address the drinking water issues of Hyderabad but will also rejuvenate Musi river, he said. He further sought Jal Jeevan Mission funds to provide tap water to 7.85 lakh houses. This would require Rs 16,100 crore, said the CM.

During his meeting with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Revanth asked him to direct oil marketing companies (OMC) to accept advance payment of the subsidy amount for the gas cylinders which the state government was giving for Rs 500 to the beneficiaries of the scheme launched by the state government. If that is not possible, Revanth asked the Petroleum Ministry to ensure that the subsidy paid by the government is received by the beneficiaries within 48 hours.

He also called on Union minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi and urged him to release the pending dues regarding paddy procurement and supply of rice. He pointed out that the dues from the Centre on this account was Rs 1,468.94 crore in respect of the procurement of additional levy during the kharif season in 2014-15. He also requested the minister to release Rs 343.27 crore pending dues with regard to the supply of 89,987 metric tonnes of rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana between May 2021 and March 2022.

